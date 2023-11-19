Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Oppenheimer

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VREX. StockNews.com started coverage on Varex Imaging in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Varex Imaging from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Varex Imaging Stock Up 1.4 %

VREX stock opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.20 million, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.81. Varex Imaging has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.76.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.38 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Varex Imaging will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Varex Imaging

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VREX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 347,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 82,155 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 10.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

