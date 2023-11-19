Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VEEV. Barclays raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $218.83.

VEEV stock opened at $176.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.57. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $225.49. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.72, for a total transaction of $1,216,561.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,829,650.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total transaction of $977,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,216,254.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.72, for a total value of $1,216,561.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,829,650.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,768 shares of company stock valued at $7,990,190 over the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 90,363.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,398,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,456,312,000 after buying an additional 98,289,612 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,568,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,089,754,000 after buying an additional 306,477 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,784,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,430,724,000 after buying an additional 277,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,779,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,538,181,000 after acquiring an additional 323,959 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

