Veritable L.P. Buys 1,201 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3,894.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,308,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,605 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.36.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of CPB stock opened at $40.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,572.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

