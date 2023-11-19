Veritable L.P. Invests $327,000 in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on FBIN. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 1.6 %

FBIN stock opened at $67.24 on Friday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $77.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.