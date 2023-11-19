Veritable L.P. Reduces Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Veritable L.P. lowered its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3,355.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at $578,082.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,600.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DAL

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE DAL opened at $36.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.