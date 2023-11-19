Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,155 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $552,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,449,864 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $271,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,381 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $220,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTX stock opened at $350.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.08. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $282.21 and a 1 year high of $387.42. The firm has a market cap of $90.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $887,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,266,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,411 shares of company stock worth $18,511,525 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

