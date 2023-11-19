Vestor Capital LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Vestor Capital LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 99.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,211 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. JSF Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the second quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

View Our Latest Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $152.82 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.