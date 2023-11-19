Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC trimmed its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,231 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned 0.12% of Vistra worth $12,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vistra by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,597,000 after buying an additional 534,299 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Vistra by 3.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,851,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,445,000 after buying an additional 300,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Vistra by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,259,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,214,000 after buying an additional 152,766 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vistra by 17.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,999,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,990,000 after buying an additional 1,028,224 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $34.86 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VST shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

