VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,602 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of VMware by 100,043.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 374,581,150 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $53,823,565,000 after purchasing an additional 374,207,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,309,491 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,786,540,000 after purchasing an additional 718,084 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,046,294 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,485,582,000 after purchasing an additional 273,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of VMware by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $611,781,000 after acquiring an additional 143,362 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,369,317 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $771,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,564 shares during the period. 46.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VMW opened at $149.62 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $181.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.82.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 113.34%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $1,030,337.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,039.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

