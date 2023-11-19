VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (VSL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on December 21st

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VPC Specialty Lending Investments stock opened at GBX 72 ($0.88) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £200.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,440.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 28.78, a current ratio of 180.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. VPC Specialty Lending Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 67.20 ($0.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 93.53 ($1.15). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 68.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 71.67.

About VPC Specialty Lending Investments

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Plc specializes in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms.

