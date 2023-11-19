VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (VSL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on December 21st

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
VPC Specialty Lending Investments Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of VPC Specialty Lending Investments stock opened at GBX 72 ($0.88) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £200.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,440.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 28.78, a current ratio of 180.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. VPC Specialty Lending Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 67.20 ($0.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 93.53 ($1.15). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 68.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 71.67.
About VPC Specialty Lending Investments
