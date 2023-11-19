W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Stake Lessened by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. trimmed its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 427.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831,553 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732,333 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $199,140,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $70.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.81. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

