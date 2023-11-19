W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $749.57.

GWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $802.20 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $534.01 and a 12 month high of $811.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $722.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $719.55.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 36.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.75%.

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

