Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Warby Parker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Shares of WRBY stock opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.59. Warby Parker has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 1.83.

In other Warby Parker news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 5,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $59,790.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106 shares in the company, valued at $1,263.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 5,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $59,790.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 402,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $4,923,003.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,690,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,515,585.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,158 shares of company stock worth $5,073,469 over the last three months. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 1,434.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 137,633.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

