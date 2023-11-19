Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.22) Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the company will earn ($1.22) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.12). Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Warner Bros. Discovery’s current full-year earnings is ($1.18) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.87) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.78) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 3.8 %

WBD stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,652,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,531,000 after purchasing an additional 258,437 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,184,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016,888 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after buying an additional 28,053,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 23,450,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,666 shares during the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

