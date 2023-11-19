Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $298.00.

WAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays cut shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $261.88 on Tuesday. Waters has a twelve month low of $231.90 and a twelve month high of $353.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $711.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waters will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the second quarter worth $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Waters in the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

