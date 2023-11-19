Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Receives $7.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.40.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WVE. StockNews.com upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Friday, August 4th.

In related news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 37,062 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $176,044.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M28 Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.4% in the second quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 7,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,662,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 6,031,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,953,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 227.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213,732 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 3.1% in the second quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,924,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,286,000 after purchasing an additional 116,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 91.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 636,873 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WVE opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $545.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of -1.08. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $7.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.60.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $49.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.81 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

