WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,707,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.54% of WEC Energy Group worth $150,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,805,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,696,000 after purchasing an additional 69,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,276,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,908,000 after buying an additional 487,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,236,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,446,000 after buying an additional 277,337 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,098,000 after buying an additional 83,354 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,050,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,359,000 after buying an additional 123,499 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WEC opened at $81.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.52. The company has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.47 and a 52 week high of $101.11.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

