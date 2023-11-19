Wedbush Cuts Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $60.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $50.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.10. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $158.22. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($2.26). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.05%.

Insider Transactions at Advance Auto Parts

In related news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. acquired 8,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.65 per share, with a total value of $499,825.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 508.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

