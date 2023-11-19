Wedbush Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) – Wedbush cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, November 14th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.64). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $5.43 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.87 million, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 654,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 254,506 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 35.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 148,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 174,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 89,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

