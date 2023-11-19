WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Price Target Cut to C$11.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WELL. CIBC decreased their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.67.
WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers omni-channel healthcare services, including primary care and allied health clinic operations; gastrointestinal, and mental disorders; specialized care, including gastroenterology anesthesia services; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.
