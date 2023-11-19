Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Westlake Chemical Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WLKP opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1-year low of $18.58 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $777.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Westlake Chemical Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.4714 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.39%.

Insider Transactions at Westlake Chemical Partners

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake Chemical Partners

In related news, SVP Andrew Kenner bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.02 per share, with a total value of $220,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 121,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,677,830.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 15,643 shares of company stock valued at $341,817.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLKP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 150.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 89,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 53,553 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 9.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 537,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 45,515 shares during the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the first quarter worth about $971,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the second quarter worth about $910,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 199.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 40,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.