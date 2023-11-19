Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32, reports. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 61.68%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of WSM opened at $178.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $109.44 and a 52 week high of $181.46.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,875,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,630,201.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,835 shares in the company, valued at $84,875,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,496,290. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

