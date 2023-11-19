Wintrust Investments LLC Acquires 23 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,008,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth $3,173,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $500.20.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NOC stock opened at $464.17 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $549.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $456.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.42.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

