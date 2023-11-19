Wintrust Investments LLC Has $234,000 Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after acquiring an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $292,176,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,946,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $326,872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417,313 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Williams Companies by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $35.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.03. The company has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.14. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $36.32.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.27%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

