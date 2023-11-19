Wintrust Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,622.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

iShares Asia 50 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AIA stock opened at $58.26 on Friday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $53.52 and a 12 month high of $67.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.44.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Profile

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.