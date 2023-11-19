Wintrust Investments LLC Invests $199,000 in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NOV by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,626,243 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,619 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in NOV by 242.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 253,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 179,545 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NOV by 5.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,777,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $108,706,000 after purchasing an additional 343,076 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in NOV by 1.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 857,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in NOV by 7.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 190,322 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 13,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Trading Up 3.8 %

NOV stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.87. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $24.83.

NOV Announces Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is 15.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on NOV from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on NOV from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NOV from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NOV

About NOV

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.