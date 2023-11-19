Wintrust Investments LLC Invests $203,000 in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,697 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at $419,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at $74,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE SNV opened at $30.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $44.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.36.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $550.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synovus Financial news, major shareholder Eli Samaha bought 4,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $91,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,692,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,393,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 236,481 shares of company stock worth $5,057,219. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNV shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $31.35 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

