Wintrust Investments LLC Invests $223,000 in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $50.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.03. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $51.76.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $620.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.18 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

