Wintrust Investments LLC Makes New Investment in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PML. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 16.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares during the period.

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $9.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0395 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

