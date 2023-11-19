Wintrust Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter worth $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.83.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $257.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.50. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $316.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $259.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.60.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.76 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

