Wintrust Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 102,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $741,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,058,000 after acquiring an additional 135,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 500,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,746,000 after acquiring an additional 94,081 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of PULS stock opened at $49.43 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.90 and a 1-year high of $49.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.33.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

