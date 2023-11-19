Wise (LON:WISE) Earns Sell Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their sell rating on shares of Wise (LON:WISE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 560 ($6.88) target price on the stock.

Wise Price Performance

Shares of LON WISE opened at GBX 714.60 ($8.78) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of £7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,496.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 684.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 656.38. Wise has a 1-year low of GBX 488 ($5.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 778.80 ($9.56).

Insider Activity at Wise

In other news, insider Matthew Briers sold 31,682 shares of Wise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 668 ($8.20), for a total transaction of £211,635.76 ($259,899.01). 53.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wise Company Profile

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

