Wise’s (WISE) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Wise (LON:WISE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 687 ($8.44) target price on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 560 ($6.88) target price on shares of Wise in a research report on Wednesday.

Wise stock opened at GBX 714.60 ($8.78) on Wednesday. Wise has a 12-month low of GBX 488 ($5.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 778.80 ($9.56). The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 684.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 656.38. The stock has a market cap of £7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6,496.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44.

In related news, insider Matthew Briers sold 427,706 shares of Wise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 690 ($8.47), for a total value of £2,951,171.40 ($3,624,182.00). 53.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

