Wise’s (WISE) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Wise (LON:WISE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 687 ($8.44) target price on the stock.
Separately, Citigroup reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 560 ($6.88) target price on shares of Wise in a research report on Wednesday.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WISE
Wise Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Matthew Briers sold 427,706 shares of Wise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 690 ($8.47), for a total value of £2,951,171.40 ($3,624,182.00). 53.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wise Company Profile
Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wise
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for Wise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.