Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $777.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.40 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Woodward updated its FY24 guidance to $4.70-5.15 EPS.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $130.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.42. Woodward has a 12 month low of $88.30 and a 12 month high of $136.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

In other news, Director Rajeev Bhalla acquired 399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.07 per share, with a total value of $49,902.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,499.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Rajeev Bhalla purchased 399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.07 per share, with a total value of $49,902.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at $222,499.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 5,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after acquiring an additional 768,984 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,088,000 after acquiring an additional 15,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Woodward from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen raised Woodward from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.33.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

