Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $270.00 at JMP Securities

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WDAY. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $248.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $231.66 on Thursday. Workday has a 52-week low of $141.22 and a 52-week high of $252.72. The company has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -482.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $810,137.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,048.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $27,146,083.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,146,083.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $810,137.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,048.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

