XPO (NYSE:XPO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on XPO from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on XPO from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on XPO from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on XPO from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised XPO from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.57.

XPO stock opened at $87.79 on Friday. XPO has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $88.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.33 and its 200-day moving average is $65.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 283.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.13.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.24. XPO had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that XPO will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $119,565.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,130. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 247.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 99,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 90,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

