Yield10 Bioscience’s (YTEN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Yield10 Bioscience’s FY2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Yield10 Bioscience from $12.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yield10 Bioscience

Shares of YTEN stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. Yield10 Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YTEN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

About Yield10 Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as agricultural bioscience company in the United States. The company primarily focus on production of low carbon products through processing Camelina seeds. Its products include Camelina oil for low carbon biofuel feedstock; Omega-3 oils for nutrition; and PHA bioplastics for biodegradable zero waste packaging solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.