Yield10 Bioscience’s (YTEN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Yield10 Bioscience’s FY2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS.
Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Yield10 Bioscience from $12.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Yield10 Bioscience
Yield10 Bioscience Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yield10 Bioscience
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YTEN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.
About Yield10 Bioscience
Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as agricultural bioscience company in the United States. The company primarily focus on production of low carbon products through processing Camelina seeds. Its products include Camelina oil for low carbon biofuel feedstock; Omega-3 oils for nutrition; and PHA bioplastics for biodegradable zero waste packaging solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Yield10 Bioscience
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.