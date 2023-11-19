Zacks Small Cap Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS)

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Intelligent Bio Solutions in a report released on Wednesday, November 15th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.01) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.56). The consensus estimate for Intelligent Bio Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($3.44) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Intelligent Bio Solutions’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.25). Intelligent Bio Solutions had a negative net margin of 510.29% and a negative return on equity of 147.23%. The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49 million.

Shares of INBS opened at $0.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 4.03. Intelligent Bio Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intelligent Bio Solutions stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 126,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. Intelligent Bio Solutions accounts for about 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned 8.52% of Intelligent Bio Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc, a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

