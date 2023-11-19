Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Down 2.7% Following Insider Selling

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.7% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $39.54 and last traded at $39.63. 740,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,984,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.71.

Specifically, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 21,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $820,655.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,008.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 21,855 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $820,655.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,008.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 19,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $1,000,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,420.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,505 shares of company stock worth $2,943,479. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on Z shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of -58.34 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,450,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,241 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,953,000 after buying an additional 1,837,593 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,777,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $44,470,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $46,880,000. 71.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

