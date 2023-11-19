ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Down 3.9% on Analyst Downgrade

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded the stock from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now has a $6.20 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services traded as low as $6.99 and last traded at $6.99. 466,101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,612,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZIM. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.60 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.2% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 33,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $915.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.21.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -5.31 EPS for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

