Zoom Video Communications (ZM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Zoom Video Communications has set its Q3 guidance at $1.07-1.09 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $4.63-4.67 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.51%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Zoom Video Communications to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ ZM opened at $64.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 145.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.08. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $58.87 and a 52 week high of $85.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZM

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $748,458.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 11,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $671,022.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $748,458.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,375 shares of company stock worth $10,417,755 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 7.4% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.