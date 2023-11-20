10,484 Shares in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,484 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Infosys by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 48.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 360,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 117,623 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,005,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,418,000 after purchasing an additional 90,409 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 91.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,958,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,622 shares during the period. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, September 18th. Nomura upgraded Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.80 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.93.

Infosys Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of INFY stock opened at $17.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.59. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $20.57.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 16.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

