13,520 Shares in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPG. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,056 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,335 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on LPG. Pareto Securities upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dorian LPG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

Shares of LPG stock opened at $39.09 on Monday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.32.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $145,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,363.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dorian LPG news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $940,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,028,030.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $145,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,363.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,900. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

