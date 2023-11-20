14,382 Shares in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gannett by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,724,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,409,000 after purchasing an additional 469,253 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC raised its position in Gannett by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 7,827,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Gannett by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,305,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,791,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Gannett by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,840,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 344,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Gannett by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,787,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after purchasing an additional 182,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Insider Transactions at Gannett

In other news, CEO Michael Reed bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,304,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,641,689.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gannett Trading Up 1.6 %

GCI stock opened at $1.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $279.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 2.45. Gannett Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44.

About Gannett

(Free Report)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gannett Media and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 218 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.6 million and Sunday circulation of 4.1 million; 175 weekly print media; and 266 locally-focused websites.

