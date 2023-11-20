146 Shares in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 40.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 20.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 15,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,066,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MKL shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Markel Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,531.25.

Markel Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,403.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,454.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,420.05. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,186.56 and a 1-year high of $1,560.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 350 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,482.52, for a total value of $518,882.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,319,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,482.52, for a total value of $518,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,319,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,468.01, for a total value of $510,867.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,273,320.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 222 shares of company stock worth $295,861 and have sold 1,048 shares worth $1,544,641. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

