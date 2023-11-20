1,637 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC bought a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE PLD opened at $110.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.50. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $136.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.60.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

