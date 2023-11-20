1,656 Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Bought by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVTFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 313.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $22.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.53.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

