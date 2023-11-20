197 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Bought by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,218 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 13,717 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 66,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $162.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.06 and a 200-day moving average of $159.15. The stock has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $146.17 and a 52-week high of $167.33.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

