24,250 Shares in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Robert Half by 4.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half in the first quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 6.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 43.0% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 86,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 26,091 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RHI opened at $80.85 on Monday. Robert Half Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $89.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.98.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Robert Half had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Robert Half from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Robert Half from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.63.

In other Robert Half news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,108,537.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,776,014.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

