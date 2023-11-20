3,537 Shares in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of POWI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 498.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000.

Power Integrations Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $77.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.15. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.90 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

POWI has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 8,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $714,415.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,277.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Power Integrations news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $182,860.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,071.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 8,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $714,415.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,666,277.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,530. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Further Reading

